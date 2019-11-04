Congress says WhatsApp alerted Priyanka Gandhi about possible hacking

The Congress on Sunday claimed its leader Vadra had received a message from informing her that her phone was suspected to have been hacked and accused the government of being involved in a "surveillance racket", but the BJP hit back saying the opposition party was imagining things that didn't exist. AA spokesperson said: " cares deeply about the privacy and security of our users. We have already contacted the users directly we have reason to believe were targeted. Users can contact us within the app and we will respond directly.”



