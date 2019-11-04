JUST IN
Shoppers Stop changes strategy, brings focus back to premium segment
Business Standard

Congress says WhatsApp alerted Priyanka Gandhi about possible hacking

Accused the government of being involved in a "surveillance racket"

BS Reporter & PTI 

WhatsApp
Photo: Reuters

The Congress on Sunday claimed its leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had received a message from WhatsApp informing her that her phone was suspected to have been hacked and accused the government of being involved in a "surveillance racket", but the BJP hit back saying the opposition party was imagining things that didn't exist. AA WhatsApp spokesperson said: "WhatsApp cares deeply about the privacy and security of our users. We have already contacted the users directly we have reason to believe were targeted. Users can contact us within the app and we will respond directly.”
First Published: Mon, November 04 2019. 00:50 IST

