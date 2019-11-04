Congress says WhatsApp alerted Priyanka Gandhi about possible hacking

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp spyware row: International lobbies may have been involved
Letters to BS: WhatsApp snooping is proof of social media vulnerability
WhatsApp says 'strong action' taken in spyware breach incident
Countering the Big Brother: Experts bat for more clarity on privacy laws
How spyware Pegasus used WhatsApp servers to infect phones and steal data
-
The Congress on Sunday claimed its leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had received a message from WhatsApp informing her that her phone was suspected to have been hacked and accused the government of being involved in a "surveillance racket", but the BJP hit back saying the opposition party was imagining things that didn't exist. AA WhatsApp spokesperson said: "WhatsApp cares deeply about the privacy and security of our users. We have already contacted the users directly we have reason to believe were targeted. Users can contact us within the app and we will respond directly.”
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU