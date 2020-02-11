Consumption slowdown bites into Britannia's new product launch plans

Biscuit-maker Britannia has decided to go slow in scaling up its newer products because of the consumption slowdown.

The company is holding back the pan-Indian launches of its salted snacks and croissants products as it feels it is not the right time to take those nationally. “In normal circumstances, we would have taken it national, but in times like these (when the economy is slowing down) it might be a good idea to take the product to absolute finality and then launch it,” said Varun Berry, managing director, Britannia Industries, during an investor call on ...