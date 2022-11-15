Content management platform Contentstack raises $80 mn in Series C funding

Contentstack, the Content Experience Platform (CXP), raised $80 million in Series C . Georgian and Insight Partners co-led the round with participation from Illuminate Ventures.

All three continue to grow their investment with Contentstack, contributing to a $169 million total raised thus far. The will use the funds to continue supporting enterprise on their path to composable, empowering them to meet consumer demand for omnichannel and personalized experiences.

Georgian’s Lead Investor Emily Walsh will join the Contentstack board along with Contentstack CFO David Overmyer.

Walsh said, “We chose to double down on our investment. Contentstack’s ability to ensure customers are successful while also innovating at record speeds positions them as the leader in the CMS market. We are proud to co-lead this round and provide the with the support required for true category leadership.”

Contentstack is the largest homegrown Indian CMS representing global brands like Chase, Holiday Inn, Levi’s, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, and Shell. The will also use the funds to continue to grow and recruit in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Virar-Mumbai.

"We are super excited to be among the fastest growing SaaS in India,” said Nishant Patel, Contentstack’s co-founder and CTO. “Contentstack was incubated in India-based Raw Engineering before it was spun out to take on a more global presence in 2018. Our mission is to help support and drive massive growth in the Indian startup ecosystem. Recently sponsoring the NASCOMM Product Conclave helped energize that mission; you can expect more of that to come.”

By automating and streamlining hundreds of activities across technologies and vendors in real-time, enterprises can now more aggressively retire costly legacy content management systems (CMS). This also allows them to unlock digital experience innovation more broadly and realize a significantly greater return-on-investment.

Since Contentstack’s Series B in June 2021, its expertise has led to growth in size and scale of use cases as more enterprises have adopted composable architecture at the center of their digital strategies. The Company, grew to more than 400 employees and approaching 50K+ users in 70+ global markets. It doubled the number of customers served and nearly tripled ARR, while maintaining a 97% customer retention rate.

The company has scaled with the largest global brands – 42% with greater than $1B in revenue, 35% of them are publicly traded.