Conversion rates rise by up to 25% for top realtors, unit sizes increase

Top developers in the country are seeing green shoots amid the slower sales environment caused by Covid-19 related issues.

For many developers conversion rates, from enquiries to sales, have gone up to 20-25 per cent from single digits in pre-covid days as work from home has become a norm and average unit sizes also have gone up for many.

Recovery is important for developers as housing sales dropped 81 per cent in the top cities in the country in April to June quarter of this year and launches have come down by 98 per cent.

And big brands are gaining from the pent up demand in the past three months.

Mumbai-based Oberoi is seeing about 25 per cent conversation rates of the people who visit its show flats compared to 10 per cent earlier, said Vikas Oberoi, chairman of Oberoi

“We have seen a V shape recovery in the residential demand in July and more in August. Despite Covid, we have seen more than 1000 people visit our various show flats. We also see customers wanting a good brand, quality, assurance and not so fussy about price,” Oberoi said.

Oberoi Realty’s profit before tax fell 81.6 per cent In June quarter of FY2021.

Properties priced between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1.2 crore of sizes 400 to 800 sq ft carpet area are in highest demand in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Anarock Property Consultants said in a recent report. Buyers aged between 30-35 years currently living on rent have the highest purchase inclination, it said.

Demand from non-resident Indians and finance schemes also helped improve sales, developers said.

For instance, for Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises, the conversion ratio has gone up by 20 per cent post-Covid and the average unit size has increased by nearly 15 per cent in overall sales portfolio. The contribution of completed inventory has increased by nearly 50 per cent in overall sales, said Rajendra Joshi, CEO, Residential, Brigade Enterprises

“NRI customers contributed to a quarter of our sales between April and June. Their contribution used to be around 12 per cent prior to Covid,” Joshi said. He said while June and July sales were at 60 per cent of pre-Covid levels, August sales are almost touching pre-Covid covid levels.

“We will hopefully recover fully by Diwali, if not earlier,” he said.

In Bengaluru, enquiries for larger homes have increased up to 40 per cent with property seekers predominantly scouting for 3BHKs (average 1,800 sq ft built-up area) as against the previously-preferred 2 BHKs, Anarock said.

Another Bengaluru based developer Shriram Properties earlier used to see a conversion rate of two to three per cent of total site visits. Now the conversion rate has risen to over 15 per cent, said Murali Malayappan, chairman, Shriram Properties.

“We can’t compare the pre-Covid sales with the sales during Covid time as the customers couldn’t visit the sites due to the lockdown and other restrictions, we clearly see an increase in the site visit conversion rate,” Malayappan said.

For Salarpuria Sattva, the conversion ratio has increased three times of what it was during pre-covid as there are more serious buyers looking for quality construction.

“An added advantage to the buyers are the various schemes like pay only 25 per cent now and balance after 12 months and flexi payment options offered which helps the buyers in making decisions quickly,” said Adrija Agarwal, strategy advisor, Salarpuria Sattva.

Demand for ready homes:

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers saw a 20 per cent increase in conversion in this quarter, and did 700 bookings in August this year and did a business of Rs 617 crore.

Lodha has clocked Rs 1,175 crore business in July–August 2020, which is almost close to business it did in January and February 2020, said Prashant Bindal, Chief sales officer, Lodha Developers.

“With the pandemic reinstating the sense of home ownership, there is influx in business since the last two months and the sales are reaching pre-Covid levels.. Considering the changing times, buyers are looking for immediate occupancy, leading to a maximum demand for ready-to-move-in homes,”Bindal said.

He said the interest for that extra space is quite observable as the group is seeing consumers looking for one bed room apartments graduating to one-and-a-bedroom half bed room apartments and similarly, two bed room apartment seekers are moving on for two-and-a-half bed-room apartments.

Kamal Khetan, chairman of Mumbai based Sunteck Realty, also said there is substantial demand for ready homes and conversion rates have gone up 10-20 per cent depending on the categories.



