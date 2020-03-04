Coronavirus at Amazon doorstep in the US as one employee tests positive

Online retailer com Inc said on Tuesday an employee in the tested positive for the

"We're supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine," a company spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

The spokeswoman confirmed a report by Bloomberg that all co-workers in contact with the employee, who worked at Amazon's South Lake Union office complex in Seattle, had been informed.

The company said on Sunday two employees in Milan, Italy, had been infected with the virus and were under quarantine.