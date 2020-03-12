Coronavirus fear: Airlines, travel firms grapple with cancellation requests

Visiting California was on Amrita’s list for 2020. Now, however, she has second thoughts about the earlier much-awaited travel, which was due to start on March 21. “I am worried about being quarantined and stuck when I am there. Also, I don’t want to be 14 days off work after I return,” says the 29-year-old, who works for a multinational fashion outlet.

However, cancelling the ticket she booked on major Gulf carrier Etihad Airways would cost Amrita almost Rs 20,000. She does, though, have an option of rescheduling the flight, free of charge. The ...