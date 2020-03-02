Coronavirus impact: Firms stare at prospect of airlifting raw materials

The growing spread of coronavirus and its impact on production in China have left Indian companies scrambling for options. While airlifting raw materials from China is a measure that some firms are now considering, others are looking at neighbouring countries such as Taiwan, Vietnam, and Thailand for their sourcing requirements.

Categories where the pressure is felt the most include electronics, apparels, auto, and pharmaceuticals. Almost 70 per cent of pharma raw material comes from China. And 18 per cent of automobile components, 30 per cent of tyres, and 45 per cent of completely ...