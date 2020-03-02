JUST IN
Coronavirus outbreak: IT services companies widen travel restrictions
Business Standard

Coronavirus impact: Firms stare at prospect of airlifting raw materials

Pharma industry officials said the aerial route was the best option available to companies right now, given the congestion at Chinese ports.

TE Narasimhan Sohini Das & Viveat Pinto  |  Mumbai 

The growing spread of coronavirus and its impact on production in China have left Indian companies scrambling for options. While airlifting raw materials from China is a measure that some firms are now considering, others are looking at neighbouring countries such as Taiwan, Vietnam, and Thailand for their sourcing requirements.

Categories where the pressure is felt the most include electronics, apparels, auto, and pharmaceuticals. Almost 70 per cent of pharma raw material comes from China. And 18 per cent of automobile components, 30 per cent of tyres, and 45 per cent of completely ...

First Published: Mon, March 02 2020. 02:14 IST

