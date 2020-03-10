Coronavirus impact: Govt keeps close tabs on drug supply, pricing

Various government departments are keeping close tabs on the drug supply and pricing situation in India in the wake of global logistical crisis because of the coronavirus outbreak. While the pharma pricing regulator is monitoring the prices of bulk drugs quoted by traders, and watching the import of these ingredients, the drug regulator is monitoring the inventory of raw materials and drugs in the country.

Meanwhile, the government has also started helping pharma companies that want raw materials to be airlifted from China. Industry sources said the National Pharmaceutical Pricing ...