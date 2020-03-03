Coronavirus outbreak puts break on travel companies' recruitment drive

Travel companies have deferred staff increments and put recruitment on hold, in view of the impact of coronavirus on the tourism sector. Bookings for South-East Asia have hit a snag, and travel firms are bracing for further cancellations with the virus now having spread to Europe. Group tours to Europe begin from April, coinciding with the end of the academic calendar.

Thomas Cook has deferred salary hikes to cut down on expenses. It has informed its employees that the decision was in view of unpredictable market conditions. The company did not respond to an email from ...