Coronavirus to trigger fresh consolidation across sectors, says BofA

The Covid-19 pandemic will trigger a second wave of consolidation in India resulting in big firms across sectors gaining further market share from smaller and unorganised players, said Bank of America (BofA) Securities.

The first round of consolidation was triggered by and implementation of the unified (GST) regime in 2016 and 2017.

Securities analyzed 1,125 listed across sectors such as consumer, financials, real estate, communication services and energy. Broadly, the top five players in each of the sectors accounted for less than 60 per cent market share prior to 2016. Currently, the share of the top five players has increased to 62 per cent and is excepted to rise further as covid-19 triggers fresh round of disruptions.

“The share of top five players has increased 250 basis points in the last two and half years. That’s a big change at the country level. Post-covid, this number will accelerate even further,” said Amish Shah, India equity strategist, Securities at a media roundtable on Tuesday. “The two key drivers for consolidation is access to low-cost institutional funds and technology,” he said.

Shah said the new cost dynamics were favouring bigger players in organized sectors.





“Organized will be able to cut down on cost and their cycle. These are the benefits which unorganized players are not getting. In addition to that, the cost of compliance, regulation and taxation is increasing. As a result, the returns and of unorganized players is getting impacted. The cash crunch created by the pandemic will hit unorganized players the most,” he said.

Shah said large had easy access to funds from banks, whereas lenders had become averse to giving money to smaller firms.

Securities said there was still a lot of market share left to be captured by the organized players as some sectors still had anywhere between 35 per cent and 98 per cent was with the unorganized sector.

“There is a lot of market share to be gained from unorganized sector. So this will be a theme for several years,” said Shah.

