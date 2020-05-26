GSK Pharma: Near term headwinds may keep stock prices under pressure

The GlaxoSmithKline Pharma (GSK Pharma) stock is down 7 per cent from its May highs on worries that a lower incidence of acute infections could lead to a fall in sales of its products. Some brokerages have also downgraded the stock on weak near term outlook.

Vinay Bafna and Sriraam Rathi of ICICI Securities have reduced their net profit estimates for FY21 and FY22 by 12-14 per cent to factor in the near term pressure due to Covid-19, adoption of healthier lifestyles and social distancing that would affect acute therapy sales. The worries on the acute therapy front are borne out ...