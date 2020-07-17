JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

HCL Tech Q1 profit up 31.7% at Rs 2,925 crore; Shiv Nadar retires
Business Standard

Disruption in retail? Avenue Supermarts has a strong competitor in JioMart

Cost efficiency provides DMart an edge, but competitive intensity is growing

Topics
Reliance Industries | DMart | Reliance Retail

Shreepad S Aute 

Reliance Industries' announcement related to its retail business, Reliance Retail, which includes its online grocery business JioMart, impacted sentiment towards Avenue Supermarts. In an otherwise bullish market when Sensex was up 1.2 per cent, the stock of Avenue Supermarts, which operates the popular chain of DMart hypermarkets, shed 6.5 per cent on Thursday.

This adds to the decline of 7.6 per cent seen post results last weekend. At the annual general meeting on Wednesday, Reliance Industries' (RIL's) chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani announced that RIL ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 11:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU