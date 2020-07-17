Disruption in retail? Avenue Supermarts has a strong competitor in JioMart

Reliance Industries' announcement related to its retail business, Reliance Retail, which includes its online grocery business JioMart, impacted sentiment towards Avenue Supermarts. In an otherwise bullish market when Sensex was up 1.2 per cent, the stock of Avenue Supermarts, which operates the popular chain of DMart hypermarkets, shed 6.5 per cent on Thursday.

This adds to the decline of 7.6 per cent seen post results last weekend. At the annual general meeting on Wednesday, Reliance Industries' (RIL's) chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani announced that RIL ...