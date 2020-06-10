Covid-19 crisis: Test for steel industry as domestic demand shrinks

Steel is one industry that has high potential to generate exportable surpluses, because of rich local endowments of iron ore and non-coking coal required in sponge iron-making and scope for significant enhancement of domestic ferrous scrap supply once a favourable scrappage policy is in place.

In fact, the 2017 national steel policy (NSP) acknowledges the country’s “potential to export sufficient quantities of steel to become a major player in the global market.” The NSP recommends a three-pronged approach to make Indian steel globally competitive: Align ...