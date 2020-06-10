Won't import locomotives, all will be made in India: GE Transportation

GE Transportation, a division of Wabtec, has completed two years since it started supplying locomotives to the Indian Railways. The company had signed a $2.6 billion contract in 2015 to supply 1,000 locomotives to the national transporter.

Sandeep Selot, managing director for GE Diesel JV Locomotive and Chief Commercial Officer (South Asia and Thailand), talks to Shine Jacob about the company’s roadmap and its strategy during the Covid-19 pandemic and its journey so far. Edited Excerpts What was the impact of the lockdown and Covid-19 on your operations in India? It was an ...