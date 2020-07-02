Covid-19: Emami's edible oil sales in April-June quarter takes a hit

Emami Agrotech, makers of edible oil brand Emami Healthy & Tasty, recorded a 10 per cent drop in edible oil sales during the April-June quarter as sales to hotels and restaurants took a hit in the wake of measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the company hopes to maintain sales and profitability for the year as sales of consumer packs are likely to grow by 15-20 per cent.

has a turnover of over Rs 12,500 crore and profits of Rs 100-125 crore. The company said that operations were getting back to pre-Covid levels with the distribution channel capacity at 85-90 per cent. Capacity utilisation in edible oils was at 70-80 per cent.

The company is also eyeing sales of Rs 150 crore from its new edible oil variant, Emami Healthy & Tasty Smart Balance Immunity Booster Oil, which claims to offer a value addition of “immunity’ in edible oil.