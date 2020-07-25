Covid-19: Favipiravir triggers a price war; new brand launched at Rs 39

Favipiravir, used to treat Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, is witnessing a pricing war with more brands launching the oral antiviral tablet in the market

After Mumbai's launched the drug here for Rs 103 per tablet in June, it revised the price recently to Rs 79 a tablet. Pune's Brinton Pharma got a nod for the tablets this week and they have chosen to price it for Rs 59 per tablet. Now another Mumbai based company Jenburkt Pharma has launched it for Rs 39 per tablet.

According to industry insiders, many more brands are lined up for launch, including one from The prices are likely to remain competitive as a result.

Jenburkt is making favipiravir (brand name Favivent) at a pharmaceutical plant which is compliant with (US Food and Drug Administration) in the state of Telangana. The medication will be available in the form of one strip of 10 tablets.

Earlier this year, the Drug Controller General of India approved the use of favipiravir – an antiviral drug developed in Japan and commonly used for treating influenza – for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in India. Favipiravir is a broad spectrum anti-viral agent and selectively inhibits RNA polymerase of influenza virus and prevents viral replication.

Ashish U Bhuta, CMD of Jenurkt, said, “With the rising number of cases, our country’s medical infrastructure and front-line warriors are under tremendous pressure at the moment. We hope the easy accessibility and affordable price point of an effective treatment such as Favivent will offer our citizens a timely, much-needed therapeutic solution.”