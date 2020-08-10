Covid-19 impact: InterGlobe Aviation to raise Rs 4,000 cr through QIP

InterGlobe Aviation, owner of the country’s largest domestic airline IndiGo, will raise upto Rs 4,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), the airline announced on Monday.

The fund raising comes as the pandemic and travel restrictions continue to batter the sector resulting in limited operations and a weak revenue growth outlook.

The airline's founder-co promoters Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal own 74.86 per cent stake in the company. At today's closing price of Rs 952.90, the airline's market capitalisation stood at Rs 36,667 crore.

The board of InterGlobe met today to approve the fund raising.

The airline posted a pre tax loss of Rs 2842.6 crore in first quarter FY21 against a pre tax profit of Rs 1509.4 crore in the same quarter of the last year. Revenue from operations fell 91 per cent on a year on year basis with flight operations under suspension for nearly two months.

While operations resumed from mid-May, industry wide capacity and seat occupancy is far below last year's normal. IndiGo, which has a fleet of over 250 aircraft, had last month decided to cut staff strength by around 10 per cent anticipating a delayed revival in air traffic.

The airline has a healthy cash balance. As of June-end it had free cash of around Rs 7500 crore, a 2.2 per cent decline over last June.

While there is no immediate liquidity crunch, the fund raising will help the company strengthen its balance sheet and prepare for the future.

The company had earlier said it would not pay any dividend to its shareholders for the financial year ended 2020. This, along with other cost-saving steps, like sale and leaseback of owned aircraft, and a reduction in salary cost, among others, would help the company generate liquidity of around Rs 4,000 crore. It also plans to raise another Rs 2,000 crore by monetising unencumbered assets.