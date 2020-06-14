Covid-19 impact: JSW defers listing, expansion by a year due to slowdown

Hit by the economic downturn owing to the pandemic, has deferred its expansion plans by 6-12 months to scale up its business as well as plans of listing on the bourses.

The company had earlier earmarked around Rs 2,900 crore to fund its expansion, namely brownfield and some other organic projects, to raise the installed capacity from around 14 million tonne per annum (mtpa) to 25 mtpa by 2023. Around 50 per cent of the capital outlay is being funded by debt and the rest from internal accruals.

“As a result of the current economic situation, our expansion plans are being deferred by 6-12 months but it is for sure that these will happen”, Nilesh Narwekar, CEO of said.

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country and the ensuing lockdown and economic downturn started, JSW had earlier postponed its expansion and listing plans. The original plan was to evolve into a 20 mtpa company by 2020. However, owing to the slowdown last year, it delayed both the plans. Now, with the pandemic and the resulting slowdown taking a toll on the economy, Narwekar is of the view that the situation is not conducive either for listing or to fast-track the expansion agenda.

It is expanding capacity in Shiva Cement, where it has a 54.44 per cent stakeholding which will help in further expansion of its Salboni plant in West Bengal.

Out of the 11 mtpa expansion, around 6 mtpa is being added in east India with 2.5 mtpa each in the western and southern part of the country.

“As of now, we do not need to raise capital and the current economic situation is also not conducive. We want to have certain scale of operations and a certain level of EBITDA before we go for listing. But when and as it happens, it will be a big listing”, Narwekar said.

Market sources said that one of the key factors behind its IPO decision is to raise funds for expansion into north and central India – territories where it is hitherto absent. However, has acquired limestone mining rights in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

With the current state of muted cement demand prevalent in the economy, Narwekar expects a revival from the Q3 period this fiscal year.

“By Q3, it is expected that there will be an uptick in demand and by Q4 period, the demand condition should normalise”, he said.

Industry officials said that although there has been some recovery in May, estimated at 40 per cent to the usual demand, cement sales are expected to remain tepid in the next 2-3 months at around 30-40 per cent of the usual demand.

“Going forward, we expect east India to bounce back faster than the rest of the country. Labour availability in east will not be a constraint if a portion of the migrant labourers choose to stay back and projects commence”, Narwekar said.