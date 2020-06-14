Royal Enfield to go ahead with planned capex, quarterly product launches

Mid-size motorcycle maker on Sunday said the company would go ahead with its planned capex and launches every quarter. The comments come at a time when the company's bookings have come back to pre-Covid-19 levels on the back of demand from rural areas.

"The proposed capex is largely product-based and that's where the investments will pour in," said Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfielf, adding that the majority of the infrastructure work was over.

"Bookings are now at pre-Covid levels of around 60,000 a month in India," said Dasari, adding the company's strategy to tap demand beyond cities through small format stores – studio stores – had helped.

Lalit Malik, Limited - Chief Commercial Officer of said the capex would be broadly in line with 2019-20.

While the management did not provide any numbers, it had earlier said Enfield's 2019-20 capex was around Rs 700 crore.

On the upcoming launches, Malik said, that the plans were slightly delayed because of Covid-19.





“We will start the launches from next quarter onwards or this coming quarter. And we practically have a new product every quarter,” he said during an analyst call.

MD Siddhartha Lal said that for the next 5-7 years the company would remain in the mid-sized category.

He said, in India, people were moving up to mid-size, and over time, they would move up to a level when bikes can do a lot more than just commuting.

“So we're in the category which is just beyond pure commuting. We'll provide much more than that,” added Lal.

As of now, Royal Enfield's total number of touch points in India is around 1,521 stores (921 dealers and 600 studio stores), whereas nearly 90 per cent dealerships are open.

In manufacturing, the company's capacity utilisation level was around 40 per cent.

Dasari said that the supply chain was still picking up. "All the major auto hubs, Pune-Aurangabad belt, the NCR belt, Hosur-Chennai belt. they are all shaping up, but they're not as strong," he said.