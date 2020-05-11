JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Eight of 10 most-valued Indian companies lose Rs 2.50 trillion in m-cap
Business Standard

Covid-19 impact: Pune labour office notice to Tech Mahindra on salary cuts

A similar notice was issued earlier this month to another IT firm, Wipro, on a complaint alleging that the firm was benching its employees

Topics
Coronavirus | Tech Mahindra | Lockdown

Agencies 

Tech Mahindra accepts senior workers' pay cut offer
The firm had also notified its staff through an email on May 6 that the shift allowance, which is between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 per employee, will be stopped from May 1

IT Services firm Tech Mahindra has been issued a notice by the office of the Labour Commissioner, Pune, in Maharashtra on a complaint that the company had reduced salaries of its employees to maintain ‘profitability’ in the midst of the pandemic.

A similar notice was issued earlier this month to another IT firm, Wipro, on a complaint alleging that the firm was benching its employees.

“The firm had also notified its staff through an email on May 6 that the shift allowance, which is between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 per employee, will be stopped from May 1,” the complaint letter from National Information Technology Employees Senate reads.
First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 01:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU