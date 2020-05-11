Covid-19 impact: Pune labour office notice to Tech Mahindra on salary cuts

IT Services firm has been issued a notice by the office of the Labour Commissioner, Pune, in Maharashtra on a complaint that the company had reduced salaries of its employees to maintain ‘profitability’ in the midst of the pandemic.

A similar notice was issued earlier this month to another IT firm, Wipro, on a complaint alleging that the firm was benching its employees.



“The firm had also notified its staff through an email on May 6 that the shift allowance, which is between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 per employee, will be stopped from May 1,” the complaint letter from National Information Technology Employees Senate reads.