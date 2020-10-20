Covid-19 impact: Reckitt Benckiser cashes in as hygiene takes centre stage

-
ALSO READ
Consumer goods sales taper off after June rebound, e-commerce bucks trend
Big FMCG brands overcome challenges, close gap with smaller players
'Country of origin' compliance adds to worries of e-commerce sellers
What really is essential?
India's FMCG market contracts 34% in April amid Covid-19 outbreak
-
British consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser continued to ride on the renewed wave of hygiene and sanitation during the July-September quarter in India.
As consumption of hygiene-related products remained high due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, all its four key brands reported healthy growth in the local market, said a top executive. Dettol, the largest brand in its India portfolio, gained market share during the quarter.
According to Laxman Narasimhan, chief executive officer (CEO), Reckitt Benckiser, the brand gained share in all its key markets across the globe.
Last quarter, Narasimhan had said the brand gained 430 basis points in market share during the first half of 2020. It overtook rivals like Unilever’s Lifebuoy and Lux in the local soap market.
In the sanitation and home hygiene space, two of its flagship brands — Lysol and Harpic — performed well. “In India, we witnessed continued uptick for Harpic,” he said during an earnings call.
At least 20 million additional households in India are now using the brand, compared to the same period last year. With Lysol, Reckitt Benckiser gained share in the floor disinfectants market.
Dettol, along with other hygiene-related brands like Lysol and Harpic, contribute over 60 per cent to the firm’s revenues in India.
Its leading brand in the men’s contraceptive segment — Durex — also gained market share in India.
Despite having a portfolio that suits the growing needs among consumers for hygiene-related goods, Reckitt Benckiser had to realign its business with the new normal. “Our markets have been redefined by the pandemic. Dettol is a renowned brand for decades and we launched it in 19 new markets during the quarter,” he said.
With an increasing number of consumers shifting towards online purchases, Reckitt Benckiser registered 50 per cent growth in its e-commerce channel over the last year.
The pandemic’s arrival had provided the much-needed tailwind for Reckitt Benckiser in India. Despite it betting on the Swachh Bharat mission, its sales remained muted till 2017-18.
Data available with the Registrar of Companies shows that in spite of multiple attempts to promote the brand, Reckitt Benckiser’s India revenue grew a meagre 1.77 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,814 crore in FY18 from Rs 5,711 crore in FY17. Filings for FY19 could not be accessed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU