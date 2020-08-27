Covid-19 likely to impact 5% IT employees in India, take away 200,000 jobs

While performance related layoffs have always been part and parcel of the IT industry, the current spate of employee layoffs that is happening in the IT and IT enabled services (ITeS) industry reportedly has more to do with the Covid-19 pandemic related business impact than anything else.

According to industry insiders and analysts, at least 150,000 to 200,000 IT/ITeS employees are expected to lose their jobs only because of the Covid-19 related business impact, over the next few quarters. “You will see a minimum of about 3 to 5 per cent of the weight to be shed in almost every ...