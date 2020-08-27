JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Hong Kong-based PAG picks 51% stake in Edelweiss Wealth for Rs 2,200 cr
Business Standard

Tata Sons makes provision of Rs 16,439 cr for telecom biz: Annual report

For the fiscal year, at the consolidated level, the company's profit after tax has come down to Rs 10,916 crores from Rs 28,463 crores, mainly due to an increase in exceptional items

Topics
Tata Sons | Tata group | Supreme Court

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, has made provisions of Rs 16,439 crore for its now closed telecom business, according to the annual report of the company for the fiscal ending March 2020. With this, the total amount written off by Tata Sons for its telecom business is now close to Rs 60,000 crore.

In December 2019, DoT raised a consolidated demand for Rs 16,612 crores towards license fees, spectrum usage charges, interest, penalty and interest on penalty on TTSL and TTML, following a Supreme Court order. Tata Sons has already paid Rs 2,197 crores against this, ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 21:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU