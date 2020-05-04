Covid-19 outbreak: Hailing an Uber ride on day one of lockdown 3.0

The inside of an Uber cab looked much the same as before, more than 40 days after the San Francisco-based aggregator service had suspended operations across India following the virus outbreak.

Resuming business in orange and green zones on day one of lockdown 3.0, there was no protocol or drill to suggest it was a ride during extraordinary times, except that the driver patiently waited at the gate without making any hurry-up calls or asking for the destination. The Uber app, idle for weeks, quickly connected to a driver with a premier cab in the permitted orange zone of ...