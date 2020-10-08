Covid-19: Over 41% workers in India face increased burnout, says report

in India are facing increased burnout due to lack of separation between work and personal life as well as concerns of contracting Covid-19, a report said on Wednesday.

According to Microsoft's latest Work Trend Index, that surveyed over 6,000 information and first-line workers across eight countries, India had the second highest percentage of workers facing increased burnout in Asia at 29 per cent.

India also came out top with over 41 per cent workers citing the lack of separation between work and personal life as negatively impacting their well-being, resulting in increased stress levels.

"In the last six months, we have seen how Covid-19 has created an era of remote anywhere. It has led to the evolution of a new workplace - from a physical space to one residing in a virtual world," said Samik Roy, Country Head, Modern Work, Microsoft India.

The pandemic increased burnout at work, in some countries more than others. In India, 29 per cent of workers are experiencing increased burnout at work, owing to its increase in workday span by one hour.

Data showed that, globally, even six months past the first work-from-home orders, people are in significantly more meetings, taking more ad hoc calls and managing more incoming chats than they did before the pandemic.

"As people adjusted to remote working, after hours chats, or chats between 5 pm and midnight, have also increased," the report said.

Further, for remote workers in Asia, no commute is hurting productivity, the report said adding that for years, Microsoft's research group has been studying how commute has helped maintain work-life boundaries — and worker's productivity and well-being.

Microsoft said a series of updates have been launched within Microsoft Teams to support employee well-being. These include a virtual commute experience that helps users prepare for the day and mindfully disconnect in the evening.