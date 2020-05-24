Covid-19: Three workers test positive at Hyundai's Irungattukottai facility

Passenger car manufacturer Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said on Sunday that three of its employees tested positive for Covid-19 after it started operations with limited workforce on May 8, 2020.

HMIL, in an official statement, said that the company started operations in its manufacturing facility in Irungattukottai, near Chennai, on May 8, 2020 and in the first week of the plant operations, three of its employees showed mild symptoms of cough and cold and were immediately asked to meet ateam of medical experts for further evaluation.

"They subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 and immediate medical attention was provided to them. All three employees are recovering and according to the safety protocol, essential information was shared with district authorities. In addition to this, all necessary measures are being taken for contact tracing, self-isolation and complete sanitization," it said.

The workers' union, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), has raised concerns on the safety of the workers at HMIL after some of the employees tested positive.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors' JLR seeks Covid-19 support package from UK govt: Report

"Almost four or five persons have been said to be Covid-19 positive and have been asked to go for treatment. We are demanding that the management conduct tests among all the employees," said S Kannan, leader of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

The union backs Motor India Employees Union (HMIEU), which is not recognised by the management.

In a letter to the management, the union demanded that the places where these workers were working, be sanitized.

The workers, who are with HMIEU, boycotted the canteen for a day last week raising these demands. Kannan alleged that while there were restrictions on the number of workers allowed under the guidelines, more contract workers were being allowed to work in the factory and this was impacting social distancing norms. He said, however, that the number of contract workers is not known.

Hyundai, meanwhile, said that the well-being of ifs employees was of utmost priority to the company.

ALSO READ: Insurers brace for huge claims due to Cyclone Amphan, eye aviation claims

"As a responsible and caring brand, is adhering to all the guidelines set by centre/state/district health authorities and has implemented strict staff protocols in relation to social distancing, hygiene, and travel, to and from the Hyundai facility," it added.

Meanwhile, the state government on Sunday allowed 17 industrial estates in the state, including Guindy and Ambattur Industrial Estates, to start operations with 25 per cent manpower from Monday, subject to various conditions. Under these conditions, those residing in containment zones are not allowed to come to work.

The conditions also include daily thermal scanning for employees, compulsory wearing of masks, strict compliance of social distancing, sanitisation of factories twice a day using disinfectants, cleaning of toilets every two hours and use of hand sanitiser, apart from the standard operating procedures issued for operations during the times of Covid-19.

Employees, who are above 55 years of age, are not allowed to work and if somebody develops symptoms, the person is not allowed to come to work.