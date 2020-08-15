Covid-19 vaccine: Aurobindo expects phase-I, II trials by end of 2020

has said it is expecting its proposed vaccine candidate for Covid-19 to undergo phase-1 and 2 trials by the end of 2020, while Phase III may be undertaken during March-April next year.

Managing Director Narayanan Govindarajan in the recently held earnings call with analysts said the city-based pharma major had earmarked $150-200 million towards capital expenditure during the current fiscal year.

He said the vaccine for Covid-19 was being developed by Profectus BioSciences in the US, which was acquired by Aurobindo Pharma’s subsidiary Auro Vaccines LLC.

According to Govindarajan, the company's viral vaccine manufacturing capacity in India would be undertaken in two phases.