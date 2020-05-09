Covid-19 woes: Titan reopens plant with 30% strength in green, orange zones

With the easing of the in green and orange zones, watch and jewellery maker Titan has reopened its flagship Hosur plant in with 30 per cent staff beginning to report to work.



However, the company says it does not have the urgency to begin production in the factory, but bring back the rhythm of the manufacturing unit.



“By next week certain departments will start functioning in a graded manner. Our vendor partners, however, in places like Ahmedabad, Delhi and Kolkata continue to remain shut as they’re in red zones,” said Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer of jewellery division at Titan.



While World of Titan, which sells watches, has reopened 155 stores of the total 700 stores after the lockdown, Titan Eyewear has resumed operations at over 100 of its 584 odd stores. Of the 328 stores, Tanishq has opened doors to up to 50 stores in about 35 places so far. These are mostly located in cities such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Hisar, and Ambala.



Every store has a sanitization tray at the entry and before a customer enters a store, he/she has to step into the sanitization tray which sanitizes the sole of the footwear. Then the door is opened by the security, which is followed by thermal scanning. The details of the customer are noted to alert them if there is any positive case reported from the store.

