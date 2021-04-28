Covid: Maruti to shut down Haryana factories from May 1-9 to make oxygen

-
-
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said it will shut down its factories in Haryana to make oxygen available for medical needs as coronavirus ravages the country. The company said it is committed to support government in diverting oxygen for saving lives.
In this regard, the company advanced its bi-annual maintenance shutdown to May 1 through May 9 from earlier plan of June. the car major has factories in Haryana's Gurugram and Manesar.
"As part of the car manufacturing process, Maruti Suzuki uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components. In the current situation, we believe that all available oxygen should be used to save lives. Accordingly, Maruti Suzuki has decided to advance its maintenance shutdown, originally scheduled for June, to 1st to 9th May. Production in all factories will close for maintenance during this period," the company said in a stock exchange filing.
The company said it has been informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat has taken the same decision for its factory.
The car major reported 9.7% decline in net profit to Rs 1,166.10 crore on 33.6% increase in net sales to Rs 22,958.60 crore in Q4FY21 over Q4FY20.
The scrip gained 0.2% on Wednesday to end at Rs 6,571.10 on the BSE.
