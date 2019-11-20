Creation phase over, Future now looking to become a cost leader: CEO Biyani

The consumption slowdown is forcing businesses to grow cautious and the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group is no exception.

The founder and chief executive officer of the retail-to-manufacturing conglomerate, which last week signed a distribution deal with American food major Dole, tells Viveat Susan Pinto what his priorities are and how he sees the retail market evolving over the next few years. Edited excerpts: Future Retail's tie-up with Amazon, which is going through regulatory approval process, is happening when there is a broader agitation against e-tailers by small traders. ...