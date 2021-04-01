Cred boss, Unacademy co-founder, others back healthcare startup Onsurity

Nexus Venture Partners-backed healthcare startup Onsurity has raised an undisclosed amount of funds from a consortium of customers who have turned investors. This round transpired as customers such as Cred’s Kunal Shah, Jitendra Gupta of Jupiter Money and Amit Lakhotia of Park+ invested in the company based on their customer experience.

This round of fund raise also saw participation from Gaurav Munjal, co-founder of Unacademy; Aakrit Vaish, Miten Sampat, Harsh Shah of Fynd; Clevertap cofounders Sunil Thomas, Anand Jain and Suresh Kondamudi; and AdvantEdge Founders Managing Partner Kunal Khattar.

“Angel investors in the startup ecosystem coming in for mentoring and building a business is the norm. But in Onsurity’s case, our customers have turned investors. This is a unique situation as it is a validation of our vision and the problem statement we are solving,” said Kulin Shah, co-founder, Onsurity.



The startup which began its journey in february last year has on boarded 70,000 SMEs and startups as healthcare partners. They have built a digital native employee healthcare platform aligned with making Indian SMEs self-sufficient and giving them access to affordable healthcare. The company’s vision is to democratise healthcare for small businesses and startups. It allows customers to buy on-demand, easy to understand and necessary Employee Benefits and healthcare services for their teams and families. It is India’s first digital platform to provide a monthly Employee Benefit Subscription program called TeamSure, catering to new-age startups and SMEs.

“The participation of angels will help our team get easy access to building a great customer experience and enhance our tech stack. We look forward to deeply engaging with these industry stalwarts to innovate and further scale and provide every SME the opportunity to provide healthcare their employees deserve,” said Yogesh Agarwal, co-founder, Onsurity.

The company had raised their Seed capital in March last year, where they saw funds like Nexus Partners, AngelList, Whiteboard Capital and others participate in the round.