BankBazaar appoints former RBI Deputy Governor S S Mundra as advisor
Crude oil storage tanks by Punj Lloyd enter 'Malaysia Book of Records'

Achievement comes on the heels of Sikkim Greenfield Airport inauguration where Punj Lloyd carved out the runway at the altitude of 4,700 ft in the mountains

Megha Manchanda  |  New Delhi 

Punj Lloyd

Punj Lloyd-designed crude oil storage tanks for Petronas have made it to the listed in the Malaysia Book of Records.

Diversified EPC conglomerate Punj Lloyd was awarded a contract worth Rs 35.15 billion (about $581 million) for the storage tank project from a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) group.

The order entailed construction of a diversity of tanks including storage tanks, LPG tanks, mounded bullets, light cracked naphtha storage, transfer pumps and additive packages.

"This achievement comes close on the heels of the Sikkim Greenfield Airport inauguration where Punj Lloyd carved out the runway at the altitude of 4700 ft in the mountains, considered an engineering marvel,” Punj Lloyd CEO Rakesh Amol said in a statement.

The Malaysia Book of Records is a Malaysian project to publish records set or broken by Malaysians. The project complements Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad's 'Malaysia Boleh!' campaign. As with the Guinness World Records, there is an annually published book listing the records.
First Published: Mon, October 15 2018. 14:31 IST

