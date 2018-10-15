Crude oil storage tanks by Punj Lloyd enter 'Malaysia Book of Records'

Punj Lloyd-designed storage tanks for Petronas have made it to the listed in the Malaysia Book of Records.

Diversified EPC conglomerate was awarded a contract worth Rs 35.15 billion (about $581 million) for the storage tank project from a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) group.

The order entailed construction of a diversity of tanks including storage tanks, LPG tanks, mounded bullets, light cracked naphtha storage, transfer pumps and additive packages.

"This achievement comes close on the heels of the inauguration where carved out the runway at the altitude of 4700 ft in the mountains, considered an engineering marvel,” CEO Rakesh Amol said in a statement.

The Malaysia Book of Records is a Malaysian project to publish records set or broken by Malaysians. The project complements Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad's 'Malaysia Boleh!' campaign. As with the Guinness World Records, there is an annually published book listing the records.