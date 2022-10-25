JUST IN
Bankers association calls for strike on Nov 19 in protest of victimisation
IT deals becoming smaller amid rising digital projects, says new report
Jakson Green to invest Rs 22,400 cr in green hydrogen project in Rajasthan
HSBC Q3 profit slumps 42% on France sale charge, rising bad loans
Sivakasi's Rs 6,000-cr fireworks industry aims for international market
After 5G, here's how Ambani will use financial services to tighten DNA loop
Asia's biggest buyout: Toshiba valued at $16 billion by JIP in takeover bid
Hotels may hike corporate rates by 15% from January amid surge in demand
Private solution: Rise in storage helps securing food from damage, loss
Sony Pictures India rebrands channel portfolio to align with global ethos
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Bankers association calls for strike on Nov 19 in protest of victimisation
Business Standard

Crypto Exchange FTX to provide $6 million phishing compensation to users

Digital-asset exchange FTX will provide about $6 million compensation to its account holders impacted by a phishing incident via a third-party website

Topics
cryptocurrency | cryptocurrencies | digital currency

Sunil Jagtiani | Bloomberg 

Sam Bankman fried (Photo: Bloomberg)
Sam Bankman-Fried (Photo: Bloomberg)

Digital-asset exchange FTX will provide about $6 million compensation to its account holders impacted by a phishing incident via a third-party website.

Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s chief executive officer, said on Twitter on Monday that the decision was a one-off as the firm won’t be “making a habit” of compensating users caught up in phishing efforts targeting non-FTX websites.

If the perpetrators send back 95% of the $6 million taken from FTX accounts within 24 hours, “we’ll absolve them,” Bankman-Fried said.

Last week, Bankman-Fried proposed in a blog post what he called a “5-5 standard” where crypto hackers keep either 5% of the amount they’ve taken from a protocol or $5 million, whichever is smaller.

That was part of an effort to curb the security exploits plaguing the digital-asset industry.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on cryptocurrency

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 14:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.