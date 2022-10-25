Crypto Exchange FTX to provide $6 million phishing compensation to users

-
-
Digital-asset exchange FTX will provide about $6 million compensation to its account holders impacted by a phishing incident via a third-party website.
Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s chief executive officer, said on Twitter on Monday that the decision was a one-off as the firm won’t be “making a habit” of compensating users caught up in phishing efforts targeting non-FTX websites.
13) But in this particular case, we will compensate the affected users. THIS IS A ONE-TIME THING AND WE WILL NOT DO THIS GOING FORWARD. THIS IS NOT A PRECEDENT. We will not making a habit of compensating for uses getting phished by fake versions of other companies!— SBF (@SBF_FTX) October 23, 2022
If the perpetrators send back 95% of the $6 million taken from FTX accounts within 24 hours, “we’ll absolve them,” Bankman-Fried said.
Last week, Bankman-Fried proposed in a blog post what he called a “5-5 standard” where crypto hackers keep either 5% of the amount they’ve taken from a protocol or $5 million, whichever is smaller.
That was part of an effort to curb the security exploits plaguing the digital-asset industry.
First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 14:31 IST
