Customers tipped delivery partners up to Rs 3 crore on Dunzo in 2022

firm recorded Rs 3 crore in customer tips this year, according to the company’s annual India Shops Report 2022. According to the report, a user from Delhi placed a whopping 517 orders in the month of September, which, on average, comes out to 17 orders daily.

In another case, a Chennai user ordered about Rs 45,000 worth of Ferrero Rocher chocolates from in just three orders, the report showed.

Milk took the unequivocal top spot as the most ordered item across every city on . Meanwhile, as far as vegetables go, onions, potatoes, and tomatoes were the most ordered veggies in all cities for the second year in a row on the app. Among fruits, bananas were customers' top preference.

According to the Dunzo report, wheat flour (atta) was also among the popular items, with customers from Chennai ordering double the amount in comparison to Delhi.

Mumbai on the other hand recorded three times more orders for condoms and lubricants compared to Delhi. However, Delhi saw three times more orders for condoms than Chennai, whose residents ordered two times more baby care items.

Additionally, Mumbai ordered five times more rolling paper than Chennai, which ordered 2.2x more agarbattis than the former. However, India's financial capital ordered the most from stores less than two minutes away and placed the most orders after midnight.