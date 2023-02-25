JUST IN
Sunil Mehta resigns as Adani Green Energy director, to join IndusInd Bank
Business Standard

Private consumption likely to take a hit on India's IT sector squeeze

In all, listed IT companies accounted for 47 per cent of incremental growth in India Inc's salary and wages bill in the last 12 months

Topics
India Inc | IT firms | Hiring

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Hiring slowdown lifts India's top IT companies' profit per employee
The salary and wage bill of listed IT companies is up 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the TTM period ended December 2022, compared to 13.1 per cent growth for other listed companies on the same account in the Business Standard sample

Private consumption in the country is likely to be affected because of a cutback in fresh hiring and lower pay increments given by domestic IT companies, whose salary bill continues to grow faster than that of the rest of Indian Industry.

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 00:00 IST

