Cybersecurity start-up Sequretek plans to launch North America operations

For any fairly-sized company with both an offline and online presence, the security of its data and of customers is among its priorities. Pankit Desai and Anand Naik, who have spent years building experience in sales and security, respectively, saw this challenge for companies as a business opportunity.

They set up Sequretek, a Mumbai-based digital security provider, in 2013 after discovering the need for simpler solutions, especially for the multiple devices employees use on premises. The start-up recently raised Rs 270 million (approximately $3.7 million) in a bridge round led by ...