Dabur India adds Meswak, Real Drinks brands in Rs 100 crore club

In FY22, Dabur India added two more brands Meswak and Real Drinks in the Rs 100 crore club taking the total number of brands with sales over Rs 100 crore to 12.
Its Dabur Chyawanprash, and Dabur Honey continued to stay in the Rs 500 crore club last financial year and it also continued to have four brands in the Rs 1,000 crore club which include, Real Juices, Dabur Amla, Dabur Vatika and Dabur Red toothpaste, the company said in its annual report.
In FY22, the company’s turnover crossed Rs 10,000 crore mark for the first time. “This surge in growth is despite accelerating inflationary pressure in the last quarter and demonstrates Dabur’s remarkable resilience and agility,” Mohit Burman, vice chairman of Dabur India said in its annual report.
He also said, “We had not yet recovered from the aftermath of Covid, and a consequential crisis of high inflation hit us. Quarter 4 witnessed India’s 8-year high retail price inflation.”
Burman said that the inflationary headwinds led to a dramatic surge in input costs, and FMCG companies dealing in the home and personal care segment had to face the worst impacts of higher input costs. Under these circumstances, the company’s strategy to combat the challenges posed by high input costs involved cost control measures followed by pricing actions.
Dabur expects inflationary pressure on key raw materials to grow even more in the coming months. The maker of Real Juices plans to monitor the situation closely to develop strategic ways to offset the increase in the price of raw materials through our synergies and cost efficiencies.
Burman also said that it will continue to make sustained efforts to drive demand for its brands by enhancing its rural footprint and invest in its power brands. The company’s rural network is across 90,000 villages out of which over a third of rural villages were added last year, Burman said.
