Dabur India flags up to 200 bps margin hit in Q2 as inflation bites

-
ALSO READ
Rural recovery, robust volume growth help Dabur post incremental gains
Dabur's chairman Amit Burman resigns, will remain non-executive director
Dabur India adds Meswak, Real Drinks brands in Rs 100 crore club
Dabur makes an entry into Rs 5,600-crore premium tea market with Vedic tea
Odisha govt to distribute 30 million national flags free of cost to people
-
Consumer goods major Dabur India on Thursday warned that soaring inflation during the second quarter could lower its operating margin by around 150-200 basis points year-on-year, while revenue likely grew in mid-single digits.
"During the quarter, inflation was at peak levels which impacted gross margins," Dabur said in a regulatory filing.
However, the maker of toothpaste and packaged juices expects easing commodity prices to help improve margins in the second half of the year.
India's retail inflation accelerated to 7% in August on surging food prices after dipping to 6.71% in July. Consumer price inflation data for September is expected next Wednesday.
Urban markets were driven by modern trade and e-commerce which saw double-digit growth, while rural markets witnessed some pressure in terms of liquidity, it said.
India revenue is expected to grow in mid-single digits, but international business is seen growing in double digits.
Dabur's consolidated revenue grew 8.1% in the June-quarter, with an operating margin of 19.62%.
The company is due to report earnings for the second quarter ended September on Oct. 26.
Dabur shares jumped around 15% in the quarter, in line with gains in the Nifty FMCG index.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 17:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU