RIL's profit before tax dips 6%; petroleum retail biz valued at $2.04 bn
Business Standard

Dabur's aggressive focus on healthcare products is paying off

The segment supported performance in Q1, which saw revenue decline by 12.9% and pre-tax profit by 8.5%

Topics
Dabur | healthcare | Coronavirus

Shreepad S Aute  |  Mumbai 

At a time when the non-food FMCG category is severely impacted, Dabur not only reported better-than-estimated volumes in June 2020 quarter (Q1), but the same also marks an improvement over the previous quarter. Compared to a decline of 14.6 per cent in volumes in Q4FY20 and similar expectations for Q1, Dabur's domestic volumes were down only 9.7 per cent in the recently concluded quarter.

Notably, so far, Dabur is among the few FMCG players to have reported a sequential improvement in volume trend in Q1, which was worst hit by the lockdown. The improvement was led by the ...

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 19:58 IST

