Fertiliser firm RCF sells industrial products worth Rs 200-cr so far

State-owned firm has sold industrial products worth Rs 200 crore till July 27 in this financial year.

"Despite the COVID-19 challenging situation, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) has been successful in keeping its operations running and has crossed the milestone of Rs 200 crore in sales of its industrial products in the current financial year 2020-21 up to July 27, 2020," an official statement said.

RCF's industrial products division (IPD) has 23 products in its portfolio that are key inputs for other industries, including pharmaceuticals, pesticides, mining, bakery products, fibres and leather.

The company has produced more than 5.9 lakh tonnes of fertilisers in the first quarter of 2020-21.

It has already produced more than 2.3 lakh tonnes of fertilisers this month.

has also imported more than 2 lakh tonnes of complex fertilisers of various grades to overcome the shortages in the country.

As a state trading enterprise, the company has imported more than 13 lakh tonnes of urea on behalf of the government.

