Dabur to reach its wares to 140 mn Indane users via IndianOil delivery team

Dabur India and Indian Oil Corporation have announced an exclusive partnership to provide direct access of Dabur’s range of products to around 140 million Indane LPG consumer households across India.
As a part of the tie-up, IndianOil’s Indane LPG distributors will become retail business partners for Dabur and will help sell the entire range of Dabur’s products directly to Indane LPG consumer households, through the OMC's network of delivery personnel.
“A technological and system integration is being carried out by IndianOil and Dabur to render seamless delight to the entire value chain, especially Indane LPG users,” Dabur said in its release.
The initiative will help Dabur leverage IndianOil’s reach to Indian households through booklets that will be given to consumers through IndianOil’s delivery personnel. An app will also be put into play to help customers to order directly, and the order will be fulfilled by IndianOil’s delivery personnel.
“This partnership will bring us closer to millions of Indane LPG consumers across urban, semi-urban & rural areas and is an integral part of our multi-channel go-to-market strategy… We have always been working towards not only improving our direct reach to consumer households but also enhance their buying experience,” Dabur’s CEO, Mohit Malhotra said.
IndianOil executive director (LPG) SS Lamba said, “We are highly appreciative of this new go-to-market route, which will enable convenience and ease of buying for our customers through trusted Indane LPG distributors and their network of delivery personnel.”
IndianOil has 12,750-plus Indane distributors and more than 90,000 delivery personnel. It caters to 143 million households across the country.
