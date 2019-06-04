Dassault Systemes unveils Connected Factory campaign focused on MSMEs

French manufacturing software solutions provider Systèmes launched 3DEXPERIENCE On Wheels- campaign in Pune on Tuesday. This is the second direct customer outreach campaign, focused on the supplier ecosystem in manufacturing.

The 3DEXPERIENCE on Wheels- is a technology showcase of a fully functional factory assembly line mounted on a vehicle that showcase transformational experiences for a smart and of the future. 3DEXPERIENCE On Wheels- Connected Factory campaign will tour at various manufacturing hubs, industrial corridors, start-up incubators, and academic institutes. The campaign will reach out to large enterprises and their SME clusters in West and South. In addition, they will target businesses in the North and East, as some of their large clients are located in these regions.

Samson Khaou, managing director at Systèmes India, said, “India aims at becoming one of the key manufacturing destinations by 2020. To achieve this, manufacturers must be more integrated and agile than ever.”

Khaou said since the launch of India first initiative, they had rapidly scanned up their micro, small and medium industries (MSME) customer base helping them reach the 10,000 mark. The Connected Factory journey is in line with the proposition of ‘Create in India’ that accelerates design, innovation, production and manufacturing under one collaborative, experiential platform.

The campaign shows the integration between the virtual and the real through a set of experiences for manufacturing operations management, 3DEXPERIENCE Twin, advanced planning and scheduling, lean management and analytics for process lifecycle management in the manufacturing sector. competes largely with Siemens and PTC in this space.

However, the cautious approach of manufacturers towards digitisation needs to be addressed at the earliest, said Guillaume Vendroux, CEO, DELMIA,

“India has a strong manufacturing sector and they are among the first to adopt the first wave of software automation globally, yet we see the decision-making process takes around 6-12 months here, which is much longer than in countries like China,” said Vendroux.

The lag in switching to digital manufacturing processes can leave organisations behind in the transformation cycle, he said. The 3DEXPERIENCE is an India-first initiative targeted towards the MSMEs in the country. While the company did not share financial numbers, they have reported double-digit growth in the geography over the past three years.

Recently, Bernard Charles, CEO and VP, said for the kind of run rate that they see in India, it is possible to double the revenue from India in every three years.

The 3DEXPERIENCE Twin highlights the value of connecting virtual world with real-time data to introspect, improve and analyse multiple production options in order to improve productivity.

Currently, Dassault has an employee base of around 2,500 in India, most of which is dedicated to research and development. The India arm significantly contributes to global business as well, noted the business leaders. While hiring is more niche compared to other technology companies, Dassault has extensive partnerships with government skilling programmes and engineering institutions.