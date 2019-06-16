Data enables relevance and context, says Mindshare's MA Parthasarathy

Storytelling doesn’t have a leg to stand on in the absence of insight, Parthasarathy tells Alokananda Chakraborty With media fragmentation, people are getting bombarded with content and advertisements from all possible corners. In such a competitive space, what is the right way to get your target audience's eyeballs on your content? The key elements of the strategy to get eyeballs are relevance and receptivity.

It is critical to understand the consumers in a sharper manner than ever before. What are they consuming, when and why. Today there is a plethora of data ...