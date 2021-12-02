Data protection law will bring clarity, help research: Kris Gopalakrishnan

-
ALSO READ
Covid reinforced global dependence on Indian IT sector: Kris Gopalakrishnan
Infosys hits record high on robust revenue guidance; zooms 103% in one year
Infosys Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 5,195 cr; ups FY22 guidance
Repeal of farm laws: A setback or a step in the right direction?
BJP might reap benefit at UP polls as Modi announces repeal of 3 farm laws
-
Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder Infosys and head, expert committee on non-personal data governance framework said that the data protection laws will be beneficial for research going ahead.
“One reason why we need a data protection law is to make data available for research. Typically, the data that's available for research is anonymous data and population level data. To make the data available in a reliable format, in a format that is useful for research, is where the data protection laws in fact, I believe, will help,” he said during a media interaction post the announcement of Infosys Science Awards 2021.
He further explained that having a data protection bill will help clarify and bring a process for making this data available. “If you look at the non-personal data protection recommendation framework that we have created, it talks about making data sets available for research as a shared infrastructure. So I believe that the Data Protection Laws will make this data available for research in a manner in which that's predictable, that protects the privacy of the people,” he said.
Gopalakrishnan was heading a committee on the non-personal data protection bill, which had submitted its report to the government a few months back. One of the recommendations made by the committee was the need to have an authority to look into data protection. Media reports had also said that whether there will be a single authority that will manage non-personal and personal data is something that the government will have to decide.
The Joint Committee of Parliament is yet to table the personal data bill in the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. PTI report said that the JPC examining the bill has been given time until the last week of the ongoing winter session to submit its report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU