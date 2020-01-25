DCB Bank posts PBT of Rs 131 crore in Q3; net profit improves to Rs 97 cr

-
Private lender DCB Bank reported lower profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 131 crore for the quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20) against Rs 134 crore in Q3FY19. Its net profit improved to Rs 97 crore in the quarter against Rs 86 crore in same quarter in the last financial year.
DCB Bank’s total income was up 13.66 per cent at Rs 990.89 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 871.78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Net interest income rose to Rs 323 crore in the December 2019 quarter against Rs 294 crore in the same period last year. Non-interest income was almost flat at Rs 93 crore in Q3FY20 against Rs 94 crore in Q3FY19.
