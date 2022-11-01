JUST IN
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance posts 7% dip in Q2 net profit
DCX Systems IPO receives 8.8 times subscription on second day of offer

The company has priced its IPO between Rs 197 to 207 per share

initial public offering (IPO) | IPOs | India's manufacturing sector

Thiruvananthapuram 

The Rs 500 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 100 crore

The initial public offering (IPO) of DCX Systems was subscribed to 8.86 times on Tuesday, the penultimate day of the issue. The institutional portion was subscribed to 1.96 times, the wealthy investor portion by 11 times, and the retail portion by 26 times. The company has priced its IPO between Rs 197 to 207 per share. The Rs 500 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 100 crore. Last week the company allotted shares worth Rs 223 crore to 12 anchor investors including BNP Paribas, Volrado Ventures, Theleme, HDFC Large & MidCap, and Motilal Oswal MF among others.

DCX Systems plans to utilise the proceeds of the fresh issue for repayment of debts and funding its working capital requirements. It also plans to fund the capital expenditure expenses of its subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems. DCX is a manufacturer of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses. The company's products are used in communication systems, sensors, surveillance systems, missile systems, military armoured vehicles, and other electronic warfare systems.

Analysts said there are significant opportunities for companies like DCX Systems with defence sub-component manufacture being outsourced to the private sector. However, its dependence on offset defence contracts and high working capital requirements were flagged as key concerns. This week, four companies are looking to raise more than Rs 4,100 crore via IPOs.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 21:59 IST

