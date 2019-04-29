Debt-ridden Reliance Capital ready to cede control in home finance

Debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCap) is planning to bring in strategic investors in two group entities — home finance and commercial finance businesses. It is open to ceding management control in these two entities, if needed. Blackstone, Carlyle, Brookfield, and Piramal group are in talks to buy a large stake in Reliance Home Finance (RHFL), according to sources.

At present, RCap owns 51 per cent in RHFL. Brookfield declined to comment to an emailed query. “We do not comment on market speculation,” said Piramal Capital & Housing Finance. While a range of investors ...