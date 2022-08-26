JUST IN
Top headlines: Adani-NDTV deal, S&P ups India inflation forecast, and more
Irdai's commission cap move: General insurers get operational flexibility
NDTV case: Adani may move Delhi HC to seek promoter group's stake transfer
India's outbound deal value at $7.6 billion, rises for third year in a row
Bata India expands footprint but performs below expectations in Q1
Govt asks Byju's to explain delay in filing audited financial accounts
Laying eyewear optic fibre to make 400 mn specs per year: Lenskart's Bansal
Titan to expand Tanishq stores' footprint in the Middle East and N America
GIC Housing Finance to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore via issue of bonds
New rules allow Telcos to lay infra on private properties without approval
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Top headlines: Adani-NDTV deal, S&P ups India inflation forecast, and more
Business Standard

Debt ratio at Adani's green firm needs 'watching' as it soars to 95.3%

Gautam Adani owned company's debt-to-capital ratio has soared to 95.3%, a level that is on the "higher side" for a private company

Topics
Adani Green Energy | renewable enrgy | debt risk

Divya Patil & Malavika Kaur Makol | Bloomberg 

Adani group, adani enterprises
Adani Group

A key financial metric of Adani Green Energy Ltd. is flashing signs of concern as its billionaire owner takes on more debt to become a renewable energy giant.

The Gautam Adani owned company’s debt-to-capital ratio has soared to 95.3 per cent, a level that is on the “higher side” for a private company, according to Sharon Chen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. The company’s capital expenditure plans and its funding are other factors that need a close watch, Chen added.

“We would be more comfortable looking at a 70 per cent level or up to 80 per cent for a company in a growth phase,” she said. “Adani Green warrants watching closely.”

Also Read| Green hydrogen: India Inc's next big thing even as policies take shape

chart


Asia’s richest man has pledged to invest around $70 billion in the entire green energy supply chain by 2030. His conglomerate aims to become the world’s biggest renewable power producer by the end of this decade. That makes Adani a key player in India’s quest to become carbon net-zero by 2070.

To be sure, Chen said the Adani Group has a track record of getting external investors to put in money and that overseas companies have a lot of interest in India. “Adani is in that sweet spot,” she said.

Still, Adani Green is one of the most leveraged companies in the tycoon’s empire, with Asia’s second-worst debt-to-equity ratio of 2,021 per cent.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Adani Green Energy

First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 08:15 IST

`
.