Debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech's Rs 1,402-crore net loss narrows in FY19

Its net loss stood at Rs 1,920.78 crore in the financial year 2017-18

Press Trust of India 

Debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech, which is facing insolvency proceedings, on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,402.16 crore during the last financial year despite higher income.

Its net loss stood at Rs 1,920.78 crore in the financial year 2017-18, the company said in a regulatory filing. Its total income rose to Rs 1,613.32 crore during 2018-19 as compared with Rs 207.22 crore in the previous year, while total expenses also increased to Rs 2,993.62 crore from Rs 2,128 crore during the period under review.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 01:03 IST

