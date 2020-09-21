Delay in price hike, weak Q2 results may play spoilsport for Bharti Airtel

The Bharti Airtel stock was down about 5 per cent on Monday on worries that price hike, which is the single biggest trigger for the sector and the stock, may not happen in FY21. The Street expected a price hike post the verdict on the adjusted gross revenues case on September 1 and the same was to be initiated by Vodafone Idea (VIL).

However, after VIL announced plans to raise Rs 25,000 crore there are worries that a price hike might not happen immediately and may be pushed to the last quarter of FY21. In addition to this, a near-term concern is a weak set of results for the September ...